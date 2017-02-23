Russian Police Arrest ‘Anti-Slavery Movement’ Leader

Christ Versus Satire
3 hours ago
The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of the most popular satirical communities on the Russian Internet.
44 minutes ago
Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France
44 minutes ago
Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France
Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca
Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican
This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more
44 minutes ago
Russian Propaganda ‘Vindicated’: Taxpayers Lost $20 Million, Not $50 Million, in Creation of RT France
The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin
British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more