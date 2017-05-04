Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day
5 hours ago
Victory Day can be hard for a foreigner, especially when it comes to discussion matters of World War II history with Russians. This year, we've got you covered with a practical guide to navigating these ...
23 hours ago
The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year
Children’s performance in English with a real automobile and live music, including reggae.
This performance by a group of actors and musicians of the Stanislavsky Electrotheatre pays homage to the British poet Edward Lear, who founded the notion of nonsense poetry and deeply influenced Lewis Carroll, Daniil Kharms and the French surrealists. Read more
Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis
Yegor Koshelev shows 90 paintings and graphics from 2005 to the present. Read more