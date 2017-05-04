Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

Russian police are investigating a series of attacks on opposition figures, including the April 29 assault on Alexei Navalny, which left the politician partially blinded. According to the newspaper Vedomosti, police opened an assault case against Navalny’s attackers within two hours of the incident.

Interior Ministry sources also told Vedomosti that police “at the highest level” are coordinating efforts to identify and apprehend the people responsible for a recent string of attacks on opposition figures, including Navalny, photo blogger Ilya Varlamov, and Yabloko activist Natalia Fedorova.

Twice on April 26, men sprayed green antiseptic into Varlamov’s face, while he was visiting the city of Stavropol. Two days later, Fedorova was attacked in Moscow with a more severe chemical mixture, leaving her partially blinded.