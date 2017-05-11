Russian Pokemon Go Blogger Escapes Jail After Guilty Verdict

A Russian blogger who filmed himself playing Pokemon Go inside an Orthodox cathedral has been found guilty of “offending the feelings of religious believers.”

Ruslan Sokolovsky, 22, uploaded a video of himself playing the online game in a church in the Russian city Yekaterinburg last summer.

A court in Yekaterinburg handed Sokolovsky a suspended jail term of three years and six months.

He was also found guilty of inciting religious hatred in eight other videos uploaded to YouTube and his personal blog between May 2013 and September 2016.

Sokolovsky, who describes himself as an atheist, had used the videos to criticize several religions, including Christianity and Islam.

Judge Yekaterina Shoponyaka said the blogger posted the videos to "earn money and attain fame."