Russian Phone Operators Could Be Compensated for Implementing Anti-Terror Law

Russian mobile phone operators could be compensated for implementing sweeping new anti-terror legislation.

Nikolai Podguzov, the deputy head of Russia’s Economic Development Ministry, hopes the compensation scheme will convince mobile operators to take on the massive costs of the controversial legislation, the Vedomosti newspaper reported Tuesday.

The new laws require mobile operators to store customers’ messages, including photos and videos, for six months. Metadata, such as information on the time and date a message was sent, must be kept for three years. Companies will also face a fine of up to 1 million rubles ($15,700) for not decoding users’ data at the request of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). The law comes into force on July 1, 2018.

Russia’s top communication companies say the cost of building data storage facilities capable of hosting the information could be as much as 2.2 trillion rubles ($33.8 billion).