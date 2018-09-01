Russian Passenger Plane Slips Off Runway in Sochi Injuring 18

A Russian passenger plane ran off an airport runway outside Russia's southern city of Sochi early on Saturday and caught fire injuring 18 people, officials and state media reported.

Russia's Health Ministry said 18 people were injured but said there were no fatalities. The state-run RIA news agency said one Sochi airport staff member died during the clean-up operations.

Utair's Boeing 737-800, carrying 164 passengers and six crew members from Moscow to Sochi, did not brake in time after landing, RIA reported, citing local emergency services.