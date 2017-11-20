Russian Orthodox Priests and Traffic Police March to Remember Road Victims

Russian Orthodox clergy and traffic police in western Russia this weekend marched down a notoriously dangerous motorway on the eve of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

More than 20 thousand people die on the roads in Russia every year, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

The procession, held on a motorway between Temryuk and Krasnodar, was led by the Archpriest of the nearby St. Sergius of Radonezh church, the local Mitrapolia Kuban news site reported.

Joined by the head of the regional office for traffic safety, Alexander Kapustin, Archpriest Bogdan Chernykh led 200 state traffic police and parishioners of Krasnodar churches down one of the most dangerous stretches of the road, the state-run TASS news agency reported.