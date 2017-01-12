Iconic Landmark to Be Transferred to Russian Orthodox Church

Russian TV Channel Dozhd Suspended in Ukraine
4 hours ago
Independent Russian television channel Dozhd has been suspended in Ukraine after repeatedly showing Crimea as part of Russia.
