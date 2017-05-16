Russia
Russian Orthodox Church Says Not All Atheists Are Criminals

May 16, 2017 — 21:38
— Update: 21:36

Russian Orthodox Church Says Not All Atheists Are Criminals

May 16, 2017 — 21:38
— Update: 21:36
Pixabay

Atheists, you’ve nothing to fear from Russia’s largest Christian group, according to Vakhtang Kipshidze, a spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church, which respects both religious and nonreligious views, he says.

On Monday evening, television show host Vladimir Pozner appealed on air directly to President Vladimir Putin, Constitutional Court Chairman Valery Zorkin, and Patriarch Kirill, asking for an “exhaustive explanation” about whether atheism constitutes a crime in Russia, where the justice system has frequently convicted militant atheists of offending religious people.

Just last week, for instance, a court in Yekaterinburg gave blogger Ruslan Sokolovsky a 3.5-year suspended sentence for uploading videos to his YouTube channel, including one showing him playing Pokemon Go inside a cathedral. Sokolovsky’s verdict cites the fact that he “denies the existence of Jesus Christ and the Prophet Mohammed.”

Following the Sokolovsky trial, Pozner reminded his audience that he is himself an atheist, and asked if it’s illegal to tell people that he denies the existence of God.

Russian Pokemon Go Blogger Escapes Jail After Guilty Verdict

“Verdicts like the ruling in Sokolovsky’s case,” the Russian Orthodox Church’s spokesperson later told the news agency RIA Novosti, “arise not because he holds atheist views, but because his statements addressed to religious people were disrespectful. This is about defending human dignity, not persecuting one people who hold to one worldview or another.”

The press office for Russia’s Constitutional Court refused to comment on Pozner’s question, telling reporters that it only responds to formal legal appeals.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, also declined to answer Pozner’s question, saying it was only rhetorical. Peskov also added that such legal matters are for Russia’s courts, not the government’s executive branch.

4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback

1 day, 5 hours ago
The brutal Soviet ruler Josef Stalin is making an unlikely comeback in modern day Russia.

5 days ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
5 days ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

