News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Last Defendant Charged For 2012 Anti-Kremlin Protests Released
6 hours ago Russian Orthodox Bishop Warns Faithful Not to Vote for 'Dark' Putin
9 hours ago Navalny’s Campaign Foundation Disbanded by Court Order
News
Last Defendant Charged For 2012 Anti-Kremlin Protests Released
News
Navalny’s Campaign Foundation Disbanded by Court Order
News
Russia Orders Messaging Apps To Hide Cooperation With Law Enforcement
News
Lavrov Warns of Arms Buildup Amid 'Unprecedented Russophobia'
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Orthodox Bishop Warns Faithful Not to Vote for 'Dark' Putin

Jan 22, 2018 — 17:41
— Update: 17:44

Russian Orthodox Bishop Warns Faithful Not to Vote for 'Dark' Putin

Jan 22, 2018 — 17:41
— Update: 17:44
Bishop Yevtikhy Kurochkin / Vkontakte

A Russian Orthodox clergyman has spoken for the first time against voting for Vladimir Putin’s re-election this spring over recent comments the president made which he described as “blasphemous.”

Putin raised controversy in the Orthodox Christian community last week by comparing the Bolshevik revolutionary Vladimir Lenin’s tomb to “holy relics” in a documentary about the Valaam Monastery.

Read more: Putin Compares Communism to Christianity

Bishop Eutyches Kurochkin of the Epiphany Cathedral in Ishim said Putin’s comparison of communism to Christianity was “utterly blasphemous.” 

“Shall I go against Christ and vote for darkness, or advise others to do so?! No, no, no!” Rev. Eutyches wrote on his Vkontakte last week.

By contrast, Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox church and Putin’s ally since his return to the presidency in 2012, has called on believers to vote in the coming elections scheduled for March 18.  

Related
Meanwhile…
The Best Calendars for 2018, Russian Style
News
Navalny Nominated for President, Issues Challenge to Putin
News
Navalny's Bid for Presidency Shut Down by Russia's Election Commission
Opinion
Maybe Russia Will Completely Change in 2018 (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+