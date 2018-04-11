News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 11 2018 - 15:04

Russian Opposition Politician Ilya Yashin Announces Bid For Moscow Mayor

Ilya Yashin

Ilya Yashin

Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Russian opposition politician and Moscow municipal deputy Ilya Yashin has become the latest public figure to announce a run for the mayor’s post later this year.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin is expected to secure another 5-year term in the Moscow mayoral election on Sept. 9, promising to oversee reforms in health care, metro construction and a controversial urban renewal program beyond 2018.

Read More
Moscow Mayor Sobyanin Seeks New Term to 'Finish Reforms'

“I’ve decided to run in the mayoral elections to stop Sobyanin and [ ruling party] United Russia,” Yashin said in a recorded address posted on Wednesday.

“I don’t have administrative resources or oligarchs behind me, I only have your support,” he tweeted.

Dmitry Gudkov, another liberal opposition member who intended to run as “the only democratic candidate” when announcing his 2018 mayoral bid early last year, criticized the announcement as serving the interests of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Read More
Russian Opposition’s Dmitry Gudkov Announces Plan to Run For Moscow Mayor in 2018

“No one should ask me about the democrats’ unity anymore […] the first thought is always about how to sink the competition,” he tweeted.

Navalny welcomed Yashin’s announcement and addressed Gudkov’s criticism by reiterating his earlier pledge to support “any candidate who wins the primaries” in a post on his website.

In his announcement, Yashin said he supported democratic primaries to put forward a single candidate from the opposition ahead of the Sept. 9 vote.

Russian State Workers' Salaries Skyrocket Since Putin's Re-election Bid
News
March 12 2018
Russian State Workers' Salaries Skyrocket Since Putin's Re-election Bid
Moscow Approves Left-Wing Demonstration After Presidential Elections
News
March 12 2018
Moscow Approves Left-Wing Demonstration After Presidential Elections
Moscow to Deploy 17,000 Cops to 'Protect Public Order' During Russian Elections
News
March 13 2018
Moscow to Deploy 17,000 Cops to 'Protect Public Order' During Russian Elections

Latest news

Beer Sales Growth Still Seen Elusive in Russia as World Cup Looms
News
April 11 2018
Beer Sales Growth Still Seen Elusive in Russia as World Cup Looms
Egyptian Gets on His Bike for World Cup Road Trip
News
April 11 2018
Egyptian Gets on His Bike for World Cup Road Trip
Russian Naval Exercises Scheduled Off Syrian Coast Amid Expected U.S. Airstrike
News
April 11 2018
Russian Naval Exercises Scheduled Off Syrian Coast Amid Expected U.S. Airstrike

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox