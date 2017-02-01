Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Vows to Press On With Campaign, Even If Reconvicted

It might not be long before Russian anti-corruption icon Alexei Navalny is again a convicted criminal. In an interview with the website Meduza on Tuesday, Navalny’s campaign manager, Leonid Volkov, warned that a retrial now underway in Kirov suddenly accelerated earlier this month, when court officials, he suspects, were instructed by the Kremlin to expedite the verdict.

Last December, Navalny announced his intention to run for president in 2018, when Vladimir Putin will likely seek a fourth term in office. Navalny’s six-point manifesto focuses on battling corruption, boosting wages and pensions, and reforming the police and judiciary.

Previously, Navalny was barred from seeking public office after he was convicted of embezzlement in 2013 in a case that is widely criticized as politically motivated. In November 2016, the Russian Supreme Court overturned the conviction, freeing Navalny to run for elected office. Unfortunately for the oppositionist, the court also ordered a retrial, which is currently underway in Kirov.