News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 06 2018 - 14:09

Russian Opposition Candidates Beaten, Cars Torched Ahead of Elections

Sergei Balabayev / Facebook

Members of an opposition party running for office outside Moscow have reportedly been beaten and had their cars torched before regional elections scheduled for Sept. 9.

Voters in 22 different regions across Russia, including Moscow, will elect mayors and local legislative assembly deputies on Sunday. Seven regions will also be holding special elections for seats in the State Duma.

Spoiled election poster

Spoiled election poster

Parnas opposition party member Sergei Balabayev was beaten by a masked assailant who was allegedly plastering Parnas-branded flyers calling for an election boycott, the party said.

“As soon as the deputy entered the vestibule, he was immediately kicked and punched in the head, the groin and the body,” Parnas wrote on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Read More
Shots Fired at Moscow Region Candidate During Meeting Over Controversial Landfill

Balabayev has blamed the attack on the campaign staff of Roman Slonin — a candidate from the ruling United Russia party. Balabayev wrote that he recognized “regular participants” of campaign meetings held by Slonin. He pressed charges for assault and was reportedly diagnosed with a concussion.

A day earlier, another Parnas member’s car was torched in a town north of Yaroslavl.

“My car was burned, I attribute this exclusively to the elections,” Dmitry Bondaryov, who is running for office in Rybinsk, wrote on his Facebook page.

Parnas called on law enforcement agencies to conduct an “objective and open investigation” into both incidents and asked for protection “from this despotism.”

Russian Election Ad Maligns Gay People to Get Out the Vote
News
Aug. 08 2018
Russian Election Ad Maligns Gay People to Get Out the Vote
Russia Approves Petitions for Referendum on Retirement Age Hike
News
Aug. 08 2018
Russia Approves Petitions for Referendum on Retirement Age Hike
Beaten Russian Election Observer Gets Political Asylum in U.S.
News
Aug. 13 2018
Beaten Russian Election Observer Gets Political Asylum in U.S.

Latest news

Russian Ministry Warns of Coming Environmental Apocolypse Fueled by Climate Change
News
Sept. 06 2018
Russian Ministry Warns of Coming Environmental Apocolypse Fueled by Climate Change
Russian Eurovision Star Announces Emigration to Europe (Then Takes It Back)
Meanwhile…
Sept. 06 2018
Russian Eurovision Star Announces Emigration to Europe (Then Takes It Back)
Russians Named in Spy Poisoning Traveled Widely in Europe, Media Reports
News
Sept. 06 2018
Russians Named in Spy Poisoning Traveled Widely in Europe, Media Reports

Most read

News

Russian Feminist Blogger Charged With Inciting Hate Toward Men

News

Putin Gets Love From New State TV Show as Poll Ratings Slide

News

Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk

News

Russia to Stop Transporting U.S. Astronauts to Space After 2019, Official Says

City

‘I Am the Enemy of the State’: Russian Rapper Compares Russia to Prison Camp

Sign up for our weekly newsletter