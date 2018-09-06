News

Russian Opposition Candidates Beaten, Cars Torched Ahead of Elections

Sergei Balabayev / Facebook

Members of an opposition party running for office outside Moscow have reportedly been beaten and had their cars torched before regional elections scheduled for Sept. 9. Voters in 22 different regions across Russia, including Moscow, will elect mayors and local legislative assembly deputies on Sunday. Seven regions will also be holding special elections for seats in the State Duma.

Spoiled election poster

Parnas opposition party member Sergei Balabayev was beaten by a masked assailant who was allegedly plastering Parnas-branded flyers calling for an election boycott, the party said. “As soon as the deputy entered the vestibule, he was immediately kicked and punched in the head, the groin and the body,” Parnas wrote on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Read More Shots Fired at Moscow Region Candidate During Meeting Over Controversial Landfill