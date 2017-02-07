Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists
3 hours ago
Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.
British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more
The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders
Voices of Andre Malraux’s Imaginary Museum
This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums. Read more