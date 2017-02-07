Russia
Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested
1 hour ago No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports
1 hour ago Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend
32 minutes ago Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested
1 hour ago No 'Clear Evidence' of Kremlin Propaganda in Germany - Reports
1 hour ago Russian Court Convicts Man for Not Informing on 'Terrorist' Friend

Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested

Feb 7, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 13:31

Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested

Feb 7, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 13:31
Russian activist Mark Galperin Andrei Zubets / Facebook

Russian activist Mark Galperin has been arrested outside of his home in Moscow.

Galperin reportedly tried to evade arrest by jumping from a second story window before being detained by the police, journalist Arkady Babchenko wrote on Facebook.

Galperin - who currently works with activist group Za Smenu Vlasti, or "For the Change of Power" -  also wrote on his social media page that he was waiting in the back of a police vehicle.

Galperin’s lawyer, Ksenia Kostromina, told the TASS news agency that her client’s apartment was being searched, and that she was waiting for him to be questioned. Opposition group Novaya Oppositsiya, of which Galperin was a former member, has already called for street demonstrations to protest the arrest.

The activist has not yet been formally charged, but has been investigated for repeatedly breaking protest laws, TASS reported. If found guilty, he could face up to five years imprisonment. The same charges were brought against opposition activist Ildar Dadin, who was jailed for two and a half years in December 2016. Dadin has since complained of being tortured by staff at the prison colony were he was held. He has now been transferred to second facility in Russia's remote Altai region.

By David Marples
By David Marples
David Marples
By David Marples

The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)

By David Marples
By David Marples
20 hours ago

Tensions are rising between authoritarian allies Lukashenko and Putin, as Russia introduces border controls, and Belarus calls foul

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

A Test for Donald Trump in the Donbass (Op-Ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
23 hours ago

Washington appears to be moving toward decoupling sanctions on Russia from the Kremlin's implementation of its political obligations in Donbass.

20 hours ago

Russian Bailiffs Seize $85 Bln in 2016

23 hours ago

Kremlin Demands Apology From Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly for Calling Putin 'a Killer'

23 hours ago

Russian Politicians Propose Scrapping Anti-Protest Law

1 day ago

Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'

1 day ago

Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov Named Russian Ambassador to U.S.

1 day ago

Kremlin Launches Regional Reshuffle Before Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid – Reports

