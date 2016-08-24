Russian Weightlifters Fail 2008 Olympic Doping Retests

Two Russian weightlifters have tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs after samples submitted during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games were re-examined, weightlifting governing body the IWF announced Wednesday.

Khadzimurat Akkaev and Dmitry Lapikov, both bronze medal winners at the Games, were found to have taken banned substances.

A total of 15 weightlifters, all from former Soviet states or China, failed the retesting and have been provisionally suspended from competition.

Neither Akkaev nor Lapikov competed for Russia at the recent Olympic Games in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.