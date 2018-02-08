News

Russian Olympians' Last-Minute Appeals to Compete in the Winter Games, Explained

Sergei Ustyugov Carl Sandin / Zuma / TASS

Although Russia has long been a powerhouse in the Winter Olympics, its flag, anthem and tricolor will be absent from the games kicking off tomorrow in South Korea. After a blanket ban of the Russian Olympic team in December by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over doping allegations, individual athletes have still been cleared to compete in Pyeongchang. They will don neutral red and gray uniforms without any of Russia’s national symbols. If the athletes make it to the podium, they will hear the Olympic anthem and see its flag, not Russia’s. As the opening ceremony on Friday approaches, however, many of those barred are still submitting appeals in a last-ditch effort to compete. How did we get here? The ban is a result of doping allegations that have haunted Russia’s Olympic team since it hosted the 2014 Winter Games. According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian officials and lab workers swapped out contaminated urine samples throughout the 2014 Games in Sochi for clean ones. Whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of a Moscow anti-doping lab now in the United States, shed light on a state-sponsored doping scheme that ran all the way up to Vitaly Mutko, the sports minister at the time.

Read More Russia Launches Pre-Emptive Strike in Olympics 'Info War'

In December, when many including Mutko were handed lifetime bans, IOC President Thomas Bach left the door open for athletes to participate at the Games by IOC invitation if they could show that they were clean. Who will be competing? A total of 168 Russian athletes have since been approved for Pyeongchang. They will compete in events including bobsled, curling, ice hockey, luge, figure skating and skiing competitions. (By comparison, the United States has sent 243 athletes to Korea; the German team, which many expect to top the medal count by the end of the two weeks, has sent 156 athletes.) Still, some of Russia’s best athletes will be staying home. They include six-time gold medalist speed skater Viktor Ahn and cross-country skiing world champion Sergei Ustyugov. Since December, athletes have been appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to be allowed to compete at the Games. On Friday morning, CAS said it will announce its decision on 45 athletes. Will the appeals succeed? Some of the disciplines that athletes are trying to compete in, however, have already taken place, including a Russian curling match. "We can’t comment on what just happened,‘ luge coach Albert Demchenko was cited by the Associated Press as saying after the hearing Thursday. ’I’ll just say that we came here to defend our good name and we were fully listened to by the CAS panel." If the CAS panel lets the athletes from Russia compete, the IOC will find themselves in a tricky position and already, there has been dissonance between the sporting tribunal and the Olympic committee.

Read More Doping Officials Crash Russian Women’s Hockey Team Practice Before Olympics