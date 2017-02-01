Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial
9 hours ago Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea
9 hours ago Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts
Russia
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
Russia
Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant
Russia
Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea
Russia
Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial
9 hours ago Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea
9 hours ago Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

Russian Olympians Disqualified for Doping Haven't Returned Their Medals, Says Sports Chief

Feb 1, 2017 — 12:14
— Update: 12:25

Russian Olympians Disqualified for Doping Haven't Returned Their Medals, Says Sports Chief

Feb 1, 2017 — 12:14
— Update: 12:25
James Cridland / Flickr

None of the 24 Russian athletes who were stripped of their titles after the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games have ever returned their medals, the head of Russia's Olympic Committee (ROC) has announced.

All of the athletes were disqualified after being found guilty of taking performance-enhancing drugs.

Five of the medallists were disqualified in the immediate aftermath of the London and Beijing Games, while a further 18 were stripped of their titles during standard sample retesting.

ROC chief Alexander Brilliantov was quizzed on the subject after news broke that Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt had given up his medal for the 2012 4x100 relay. Bolt returned the prize when his teammate Nesta Carter failed a drug test.

“None of the Russian sportspeople whose results have been annulled by the IOC have followed Bolt's example and returned their medals,” he told Russia's TASS news agency.

Read More: Russian Paralympic Team Barred From 2018 Winter Games Qualifiers

Ten Russian medallists were disqualified after the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, while 14 have been stripped of titles from the 2008 Beijing Games. Sixteen of those involved were participating in athletic competitions.

Russia's Olympians have been under heavy scrutiny after a report by the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) alleged that the Kremlin had carried out a widespread doping program for its athletes.

The country's entire athletics team was barred from competing in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, although Russian long jumper Darya Klishina was cleared to compete under a neutral flag.

The Russian government has denied all allegations, dismissing the claims as “political.”

Related
Russia
Russian Sport Undergoes a Penance-Free Purge
World
Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin
Russia
Kremlin Defends Embattled Sports Minister Mutko

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

3 hours ago

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

4 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

9 hours ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

9 hours ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

10 hours ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

11 hours ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

13 hours ago

Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

4 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

9 hours ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

9 hours ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

4 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

9 hours ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

9 hours ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

Exhibition

Voices of Andre Malraux’s Imaginary Museum

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Feb. 12

This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums. Read more

Read more

4 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

9 hours ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

9 hours ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

16 hours ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
16 hours ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

2 days, 10 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

10 hours ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

11 hours ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

13 hours ago

Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

7 hours ago

Stage East

7 hours ago

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old American has re-invented himself as a Russian actor in Moscow.

7 hours ago

Stage East

7 hours ago

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old American has re-invented himself as a Russian actor in Moscow.

7 hours ago

Stage East

7 hours ago

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old American has re-invented himself as a Russian actor in Moscow.

13 hours ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian leader will visit his closest EU ally: Viktor Orban's Hungary.

see more

13 hours ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian leader will visit his closest EU ally: Viktor Orban's Hungary.

17 hours ago

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

The Russian government's efforts to prompt more families to have more children have not changed an entrenched preference for small families.

13 hours ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian leader will visit his closest EU ally: Viktor Orban's Hungary.

New issue — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
2 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
2 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

14 hours ago

Trump Ready to 'Move Forward' With Russia, Says Foreign Policy Campaign Aide

15 hours ago

Russian Government Starts Free Land Giveaway in Country's Far East

17 hours ago

Amid Economic Woes, Russian Defense Budget 'Won't be Changed' — Kremlin

1 day ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Vows to Press On With Campaign, Even If Reconvicted

1 day ago

Russian Lawmakers Propose Punishing Parents for Failing to Cultivate ‘Spiritual Values’

1 day ago

Russia Federal Agents Suspected of Treason Reportedly Passed Secrets to the CIA

Thu. Feb. 02

More events
All Shades of Blue Theater
The Salesman Cinema
Amsterdam-St. Petersburg Junction Gig
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Ivanov Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

14 hours ago

Trump Ready to 'Move Forward' With Russia, Says Foreign Policy Campaign Aide

15 hours ago

Russian Government Starts Free Land Giveaway in Country's Far East

17 hours ago

Amid Economic Woes, Russian Defense Budget 'Won't be Changed' — Kremlin

1 day ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Vows to Press On With Campaign, Even If Reconvicted

1 day ago

Russian Lawmakers Propose Punishing Parents for Failing to Cultivate ‘Spiritual Values’

1 day ago

Russia Federal Agents Suspected of Treason Reportedly Passed Secrets to the CIA

10 hours ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

11 hours ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

13 hours ago

Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

17 hours ago
The Russian government's efforts to prompt more families to have more children have not changed an entrenched preference for small families.

The Restaurant Making Waves in Moscow

1 day ago
Volna - ”wave” - is a new restaurant by Andrei ...

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

17 hours ago
The Russian government's efforts to prompt more families to have more children have not changed an entrenched preference ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Restaurant Making Waves in Moscow

Volna - ”wave” - is a new restaurant by Andrei Dellos, the owner of Pushkin, the ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 1, Jan. 23-30)

Rasputin's ghost returns, the Empress falls (from her high heels), Picasso finally gets a job.

Most Read

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Stage East

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+