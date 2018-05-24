Russian Oligarchs Attend Closed-Doors Meeting at The Atlantic Council in D.C.

Two Russian billionaires have held a controversial meeting at the Atlantic Council think-tank in Washington D.C. behind closed doors in what critics said were “friendly” talks with “oligarchic emissaries.”

Alfa Bank co-founders Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven featured as guests at the off-the-record roundtable on Monday. Russian dissidents including former chess champion Garry Kasparov criticized the think-tank for not opening the talks to the public.