Russian Oligarch Under U.S. Sanctions Files Suit Against Nordic Banks

Russian businessman Boris Rotenberg, under U.S. sanctions over the Ukraine conflict due to his close ties with President Vladimir Putin, has filed a lawsuit accusing four Nordic banks of breaching service contracts in Finland, a court said on Monday.

The lawsuit, which was presented at Helsinki district court on Oct. 4, targets Nordea, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken and OP Bank.

The court and the banks declined to comment beyond confirming the lawsuit. A spokeswoman for Rotenberg declined to comment.