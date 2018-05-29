News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
May 29 2018 - 10:05
By Reuters

Russian Oligarch Abramovich Takes Israeli Citizenship — Report

Roman Abramovich (Anton Novoderzhkin / TASS)

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea football club who has found himself without a visa to Britain, took Israeli citizenship on Monday and will move to Tel Aviv where he has bought a property, an Israeli media report said.

Abramovich has been counted as one of the richest men in Britain since he bought the English Premier League football club in 2003. His British visa expired last month and sources have told Reuters it was taking longer than usual to get it renewed. The British government has declined to comment on his case.

Roman Abramovich (Sergei Savostyanov / TASS)
