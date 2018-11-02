News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 02 2018 - 09:11
By Bloomberg

Russian Oil Output Nears All-Time High With October Ramp-Up

Bloomberg

Russian oil production moved closer to an all-time high before the nation meets with OPEC partners to discuss future supply.

The country’s crude and condensate output averaged 11.4 million barrels a day last month, according to data from the Energy Ministry’s CDU-TEK unit released Friday. That’s about 160,000 barrels a day more than two years ago, before Russia agreed to cut supply with OPEC. It’s a post-Soviet record, and not far off its highest-ever output.

Read More
Russian Oil Output Rises to Record as OPEC Cuts Rolled Back

The production boom comes amid mixed signals from global oil producers. Russia suggested last Saturday it could push output to a fresh record, just days after a committee representing the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies signaled the group could reduce supply in 2019.

Russia, which relies on energy for almost half its budget revenue, has repeatedly said its plans will depend on cooperation with OPEC.

Bloomberg

Russian oil output peaked during the Soviet era, averaging 11.416 million barrels a day in 1987, according to BP Plc data. Maintaining current production levels is not a given, especially since volumes can dip in the freezing winter months, and during summer-season maintenance.

Ministers from the so-called OPEC+ group, which brings together Russia, Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing nations, will meet in Abu Dhabi next week, ahead of a key summit scheduled for early December in Vienna.

Putin Tells Trump: 'Blame the Guy in the Mirror for High Oil Prices'
News
Oct. 03 2018
Putin Tells Trump: 'Blame the Guy in the Mirror for High Oil Prices'
Russia Resorts to Stop-Gap Measures to Tackle High Petrol Prices
News
Nov. 02 2018
Russia Resorts to Stop-Gap Measures to Tackle High Petrol Prices
Russian Oil Producer Quits Iran Projects Due to Sanctions — Sources
News
Nov. 02 2018
Russian Oil Producer Quits Iran Projects Due to Sanctions — Sources

Latest news

Kremlin Says Putin, Trump to Meet at G20 in Argentina
News
Nov. 02 2018
Kremlin Says Putin, Trump to Meet at G20 in Argentina
Russian Oil Producer Quits Iran Projects Due to Sanctions — Sources
News
Nov. 02 2018
Russian Oil Producer Quits Iran Projects Due to Sanctions — Sources
Russia Reaches out to Afghan Leaders for Taliban Talks, Angering Kabul
News
Nov. 02 2018
Russia Reaches out to Afghan Leaders for Taliban Talks, Angering Kabul
By Bloomberg

Most read

News

42 Percent of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll

News

Bolton Says Russia Should 'Get Out' of Crimea and Eastern Ukraine

Meanwhile…

Shark Attack: Russia Goes Wild for Memes With Ikea Sharks

News

Russia’s Scariest, and Sexiest, Halloween Costumes of 2018: in Photos

Meanwhile…

Russian Mayor Hits 12-Year-Old With Car, Flees Scene

Sign up for our weekly newsletter