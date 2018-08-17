Russian Officials Want Voters’ Travel Plans on Election Day, Agents Say

Russian travel agents have reportedly received requests from local election officials to divulge information about customers who have travel plans on election day this fall.

Sept. 9 is election day for several Russian regions to vote for governors, mayors and deputies. Polls show that the expected voter turnout for the Moscow mayoral election will be around 32 percent.

Irina Tyurina, the spokeswoman for Russia’s Tourism Union, told Interfax on Thursday that regional election officials asked tour agencies to provide the names, date of birth and place of registration of eligible voters planning to go out of town on Sept. 9,

In response, Tyurina said that client’s personal information was protected by law.