News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 17 2018 - 11:08

Russian Officials Want Voters’ Travel Plans on Election Day, Agents Say

Moskva News Agency

Russian travel agents have reportedly received requests from local election officials to divulge information about customers who have travel plans on election day this fall.  

Sept. 9 is election day for several Russian regions to vote for governors, mayors and deputies. Polls show that the expected voter turnout for the Moscow mayoral election will be around 32 percent.

Irina Tyurina, the spokeswoman for Russia’s Tourism Union, told Interfax on Thursday that regional election officials asked tour agencies to provide the names, date of birth and place of registration of eligible voters planning to go out of town on Sept. 9,

In response, Tyurina said that client’s personal information was protected by law.

Read More
Russia’s Oldest Travel Agency Goes Under

Providing personal data without approval is a jailable offense and does not fall within the scope of election offices, Tyurina was quoted as saying.

Russia’s Central Election Committee (CEC) distanced itself from the maneuver and promised to issue a statement of clarification, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

The CEC’s deputy chairman Nikolai Bulayev also noted his agency has worked with the Russian state travel watchdog to inform travelers about voting from abroad, but stressed that the action was strictly an “outreach campaign.”

“The CEC has always advocated the strict observance of the Law on Personal Data,” Bulayev was quoted as saying.

Russian Election Ad Maligns Gay People to Get Out the Vote
News
Aug. 08 2018
Russian Election Ad Maligns Gay People to Get Out the Vote
Russia Approves Petitions for Referendum on Retirement Age Hike
News
Aug. 08 2018
Russia Approves Petitions for Referendum on Retirement Age Hike
Beaten Russian Election Observer Gets Political Asylum in U.S.
News
Aug. 13 2018
Beaten Russian Election Observer Gets Political Asylum in U.S.

Latest news

European University in St. Petersburg Announces Enrollment Period After Restoring License
News
Aug. 17 2018
European University in St. Petersburg Announces Enrollment Period After Restoring License
Russian Supersonic Bombers Deploy Near Alaska 'For First Time in History'
News
Aug. 17 2018
Russian Supersonic Bombers Deploy Near Alaska 'For First Time in History'
Deripaska's Sanctioned Company Will Move to Russia
Business
Aug. 17 2018
Deripaska's Sanctioned Company Will Move to Russia

Most read

Business

Russia's Ruble Is Sliding, Pulled Down by the Collapse of the Turkish Lira

News

License Restored for European University in St. Petersburg

News

Trump Signs Defense Bill Suspending Funding for Open Skies Treaty

Meanwhile…

Russians Having Sex in Moscow Parks are ‘Feral Animals’ Says Lawmaker

Meanwhile…

Sex is in the Air, and Caught on Security Camera, at Zaryadye Park

Sign up for our weekly newsletter