Russian Officials Throw Bribe Money out of Car During Police Chase, Media Reports

The head of the Toksovo village, accompanied by a local deputy, received the 300,000 ruble bribe from the director of a local energy utility center on Sunday in exchange for a signed act about the completion of restoration works on a sewage plant, the Investigative Committee said in a statement. The bribe was part of a 2 million ruble ($30,000) payment that the officials demanded from the local businessman, the statement said.

Two local officials reportedly threw a 300,000 ruble ($4,500) cash bribe out of their car while being chased by police in Russia's Leningrad region.

When police approached the officials’ car after they had received the bribe, the two sped off and began throwing bills out of the window of their vehicle in an attempt to destroy the evidence, the local 47news.ru website reported. After a short car chase, police officers managed to block off the vehicle and detain the suspects.

The outlet reported that it took police officers several hours to collect the money that had been spread out along the road.

Investigators have opened a criminal case against the head of the Toksovo village on charges of receiving a large-scale bribe. The suspect reportedly required medical attention after the sudden onset of heart problems.