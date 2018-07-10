News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
July 10 2018 - 12:07

Russia Responds to British Defense Minister's Novichok Accusation

Gavin Williamson, British defense minister.

BarcroftMedia / TASS

Russia has committed an attack that resulted in the death of a Briton, defense minister Gavin Williamson said on Monday, linking Russia to the incident after a 44-year-old woman who was poisoned by nerve agent Novichok died.

In response, the official Twitter account for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Williamson’s statements the latest attempt to unfairly blame Russia for poisonings related to Novichok.

“Gavin Williamson‘s claim that Russia has something to do with death of Dawn Sturgess is just the same old mantra #russiansdidit,” the ministry tweeted. “Could you perhaps come up with something new? A proper and careful investigation for instance?”

Williamson was asked in parliament about the threat facing people in Britain after the death of Dawn Sturgess on Sunday.

"The simple reality is that Russia has committed an attack on British soil which has seen the death of a British citizen," Williamson said.

"That is something that I think the world will unite with us in actually condemning."

Police have said Sturgess handled an item contaminated by Novichok, a few miles from where Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked with the same poison in March.

It was unclear if Williamson was referring to the attack on the Skripals or a new attack. Britain has blamed Russia for the poisoning of the Skripals, but Russia has denied involvement.

Earlier on Monday, Britain's top counter-terrorism officer said detectives were unable to say if the Novichok that poisoned Sturgess and a man who is in critical condition in a hospital was from the same batch that struck down the Skripals.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article. 

