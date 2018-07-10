Russia Responds to British Defense Minister's Novichok Accusation

Russia has committed an attack that resulted in the death of a Briton, defense minister Gavin Williamson said on Monday, linking Russia to the incident after a 44-year-old woman who was poisoned by nerve agent Novichok died.

In response, the official Twitter account for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Williamson’s statements the latest attempt to unfairly blame Russia for poisonings related to Novichok.

“Gavin Williamson‘s claim that Russia has something to do with death of Dawn Sturgess is just the same old mantra #russiansdidit,” the ministry tweeted. “Could you perhaps come up with something new? A proper and careful investigation for instance?”

Williamson was asked in parliament about the threat facing people in Britain after the death of Dawn Sturgess on Sunday.