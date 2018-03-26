Russian Officials React to Mass Expulsion of Diplomats From U.S. and EU

Russian officials and policymakers have blasted the coordinated expulsion of the country's diplomats from the United States and 14 members of the European Union over the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter in Britain.

Here’s a collection of their responses:

— Senator Alexei Pushkov, Federation Council deputy:

“Judging by the latest U.S. steps, the potential to deteriorate relations with Russia is still far from exhausted. And the U.S. administration is working in this direction.”

— Senator Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Federation Council's International Affairs Committee:

“I suggest reading the news in this way: ‘The U.S. has decided to expel 60 Russian diplomats from the U.S. and to expel 60 American diplomats from Russia.’”