Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
34 minutes ago Russian Officials Play Down Siemens Pullout
59 minutes ago First Monument to Ivan the Terrible Erected in Moscow
3 hours ago EU Scraps ‘Judo’ From Decision to Blacklist Putin Ally Rotenberg
Russia
First Monument to Ivan the Terrible Erected in Moscow
Russia
Moscow Hears Political Saber Rattling in Fresh Sanctions Vote
Russia
EU Scraps ‘Judo’ From Decision to Blacklist Putin Ally Rotenberg
Russia
More Rich Russians Are Declaring Foreign Bank Accounts
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Officials Play Down Siemens Pullout

July 26, 2017 — 20:20
— Update: 20:27

Russian Officials Play Down Siemens Pullout

July 26, 2017 — 20:20
— Update: 20:27
Siemens Press Service

Russian state-run companies can manage without Germany’s Siemens manufacturers, which recently suspended its cooperation with Russian partners over Crimea sanctions violations, a high-ranking Russian official said this week.

“There aren’t any critical problems [following from Siemens’ pullout] because several producers in the world make these types of products,” the state-funded RIA Novosti news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying. “We are starting to produce many types of these products ourselves.”

Siemens announced its decision to suspend cooperation with Russian state companies this week, following reports that gas turbines it manufactured had been transported to Crimea in violation of the European Union sanctions.

Dvorkovich said Siemens had not suspended Russian deliveries entirely, only those to “state companies.”

On Monday, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the Siemens-made turbines could be replaced by similar equipment purchased from other manufacturers.

"We have a competitive market in the country. So what Siemens supplies can be delivered by other companies,” Reuters quoted Novak as saying. “As for electricity
generation, we have now learnt to produce the necessary equipment. We face no risks.”

Siemens announced it is pressing charges against the Russian contractor, Technopromexport.

The German company also said it is suspending deliveries of power generation equipment to Russian state companies, terminating a license agreement with Russian companies for the supply of equipment for power stations, and divesting a minority interest in the Russian company, Interautomatika.

Related
World
Russian Extends Tit-for-tat Food Import Ban Until December 2018
Russia
Germany’s Siemens Could Have Breached EU's Crimea Sanctions
Russia
FSB Questions Siemens’ Partner in Russia Amid Crimea Lawsuit
Russia
Siemens Cuts Ties With Russian State Companies Over Crimea Breach
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+