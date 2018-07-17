Russian Officials Hail Putin's Success at Trump Helsinki Summit

Monday's summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents was widely greeted as a foreign policy success for President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Many top Russian officials said the outcome of the summit in Helsinki had exceeded their expectations and had the potential to restore relations with the United States.

Other officials were more cautious, noting that no concrete agreements or concessions had been made.



However, the very fact that the summit took place was met with high praise in Russia’s political and media circles.

This is how senior Russian officials reacted to Monday's meeting:

— Viktor Bondarev, head of the Federation Council’s defense and security committee

“The attempt of the Americans to build a unipolar world was unsuccessful. Everyone understands this. The whole world knows that Russia can’t be ignored. The very fact of this meeting and dialogue is convincing proof of this. Glory and praise to President Vladimir Putin for raising the standing of Russia in the international arena to such an extent that, despite American and EU attempts to confront and pressure us with sanctions, they are still forced to look for ways to find common ground with us.”

— Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister

Lavrov described the talks as “amazing” and “better than super.”