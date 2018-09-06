News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Sept. 06 2018 - 15:09

Russian Officials Had Nothing to Do With Salisbury Poisoning, Kremlin Says

Mikhail Metsel / TASS

The Kremlin denied on Thursday that Russia had been in any way involved in the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter, describing British accusations that an attack had been approved by senior Russian officials as "unacceptable."

Britain charged two Russians in absentia on Wednesday with the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. It said the two suspects were Russian military intelligence officers almost certainly acting on orders from high up in the Russian state.

Two Russians Charged in Attempted Murder of Skripals

"We again say that neither the upper leadership, nor the leadership a rank lower or any official representatives had or have anything to do with the events in Salisbury," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

"Any suggestions of this kind or accusations, I repeat, are unacceptable," he said. 

