Russian Officials Fine Uber for 'Misleading Customers'

Russian authorities have fined U.S. transport company Uber after ruling that the firm is misleading customers.

Consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor gave Uber a 100,000 ruble ($1,724) fine after ruling that the company had not made it clear that it was not providing taxi services. Officials claimed that passengers did not know if these Uber sub-contractors were licensed taxi drivers who could ensure their safety on the road, the Interfax news agency reported Tuesday.