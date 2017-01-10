Russian Officials Deny Existence of Cyber Warfare Corps

Don’t Say It
They say “sex sells,” but don't go peddling it near dinner tables in Russia, where families in an ostensibly conservative society say the subject is too taboo to discuss at home.
Russian Governor Treats Thousands of Special-Needs Kids to Free Holiday Chocolates. Some With Maggots.
Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings
Paintings, sculptures and objects by this New York based Russian painter and sculptor seen as one of the most brilliant representatives of Sots Art. Sokov's ironic works combine Soviet and western Pop Art symbols with traditional folklore.
Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon
Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics
Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian and British jazz bands of the 1930s; and two good ‘n’ dysfunctional Russian heroes of the pre-perestroika and post-Soviet eras.
1 day agoThat Russia Yoga Lecturer Is on Trial Thanks to a Christian Activist Whose Wife Left Him to Join a Sect
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future
Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future
Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections.