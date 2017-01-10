Russian Officials Deny Existence of Cyber Warfare Corps

Russia’s Communications Ministry has denied any knowledge of a Russian cyber corps carrying out attacks on foreign computer systems, the Interfax news agency reported Tuesday.

Alexey Volin, Russia’s deputy communications minister, said his department played no part in financing cyber-warfare and “knew of no such agency.”

"The Communications Ministry has nothing to do with it; we don’t know anything about it," he told journalists.

Viktor Ozerov, the head of Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, earlier also denied that a cyber-warfare division even existed within the Russian Armed Forces.

"We do not interfere in any information system in peacetime, be it military or civilian," he said, adding that Russia only has the task of protecting its own information systems.

Their words come despite a recent recruitment drive by the Russian military for specialized "science companies," asking potential recruits with programming knowledge to apply.