News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago U.S. Dedicates Square to Boris Nemtsov in Washington
6 hours ago Russian Officials Allowed to Hide Cryptocurrencies from Declarations
6 hours ago Young Russians Could Win iPhone Prizes for Voting
News
U.S. Dedicates Square to Boris Nemtsov in Washington
News
Young Russians Could Win iPhone Prizes for Voting
News
U.S. Orders Sputnik News Agency to Register as 'Foreign Agent'
Meanwhile…
Russian Man Rams Shopfront in Armored Vehicle, Steals Wine
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Officials Allowed to Hide Cryptocurrencies from Declarations

Jan 10, 2018 — 16:44
— Update: 16:44

Russian Officials Allowed to Hide Cryptocurrencies from Declarations

Jan 10, 2018 — 16:44
— Update: 16:44
Pexels

Russia’s Labor Ministry has allowed government officials to not disclose cryptocurrencies in their end-of-the-year tax declarations. 

Late last year, President Vladimir Putin said that he was determined to push ahead with the digitization of the national economy despite concerns over cryptocurrencies. Russia’s Central Bank has said that the blockchain technology increases the dangers of tax evasion, money laundering and terrorism.

Read more: Russia Debates how to Regulate Bitcoins

The Ministry of Labor released its updated recommendation on tax declarations for government officials on Wednesday. 

Cryptocurrencies will be exempt from tax declarations because they are not yet legally defined, the Labor Ministry said in comments to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Wednesday. 

The move to exempt virtual currencies from tax declarations may allow government officials to receive bribes in bitcoins, Vladislav Tsepkov, an expert at the “Business Against Corruption” organization, told the Novaya Gazeta investigative newspaper on Wednesday. 

Lawmakers are currently debating a bill drafted by Russia’s Finance Ministry that would regulate the release, taxation and circulation of cryptocurrencies, Minister Anton Siluanov said last month.  

Related
Opinion
Russia Is Now Venezuela's Only Hope (Op-ed)
News
Russian Civil Servant Salaries To Increase for First Time Since 2013
Business
Putinomics Loses Its Power as Stagnation Starts Reign in Russia
Opinion
How Economic Shifts in China and India Could Impact Russia (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+