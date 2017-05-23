Russia
4 minutes ago Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia
19 minutes ago Russia's Orphanages are Emptying
34 minutes ago Steven Seagal Will Promote Russian 'Free Land' Scheme in New Reality TV Show
Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora
Russia Reveals U.S. Appeals for Help in Election Hacking Investigation
Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit
Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow
Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia

May 23, 2017 — 11:45
Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia

May 23, 2017 — 11:45
One of Russia’s top politicians has called the Manchester terror attack a “lesson” to British special forces for refusing to cooperate with their Russian counterparts.

Viktor Ozerov, Chairman of the Defense Committee for Russia’s Federation Council, said that Russian intelligence agencies would aid any investigation into the attack.

"Unfortunately, what happened in Manchester was a lesson to the British intelligence services that without the help of other countries, their work will fail," Ozerov told Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.

"[It] is yet another signal that the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin should be heard across the world. He has called time and again for a united front against terrorism, complete with uniform rules and free from double-standards.”

Read More: Russia’s Glare Turns to Home-Grown Terror Threats

At least 22 people died when an explosion took place in the Manchester Arena in north-west England on Monday night.

Police are treating the incident as a suspected terrorist attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "expressed his deep condolences" to British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday, as well as sympathy and support to the victims and their families. He also confirmed Russia's "readiness to build anti-terrorist cooperation with our British partners, both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of broader international efforts." 

The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

3 days ago

Russia’s military intervention in Syria has paid important foreign and domestic policy returns for the Kremlin.

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

3 days, 18 hours ago
The Soviet Union's Pioneer Organization marks its 95th anniversary today, May 19, 2017. The Moscow Times looks back at the Soviet Union's "always ready" children.

3 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline of Russo-Chinese relations.

3 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline of Russo-Chinese relations.

3 days ago

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying yet.

3 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline of Russo-Chinese relations.

Happy Russian Anniversary To Me

3 days ago

When you begin to study a foreign language, at first you are struck by all the differences. But then slowly but surely ...

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

3 days ago
Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying yet.

Work of Art

4 days ago
Arts professor John Lavell’s last big project is to establish ...

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

3 days ago
Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying ...
