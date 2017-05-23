Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia

One of Russia’s top politicians has called the Manchester terror attack a “lesson” to British special forces for refusing to cooperate with their Russian counterparts.

Viktor Ozerov, Chairman of the Defense Committee for Russia’s Federation Council, said that Russian intelligence agencies would aid any investigation into the attack.

"Unfortunately, what happened in Manchester was a lesson to the British intelligence services that without the help of other countries, their work will fail," Ozerov told Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.

"[It] is yet another signal that the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin should be heard across the world. He has called time and again for a united front against terrorism, complete with uniform rules and free from double-standards.”