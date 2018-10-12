Russian Official Fired After Claiming Retirees Can Live off $50 Pension

A Russian official has been fired after insisting that a monthly pension of 3,500 rubles ($53) is enough for the survival of the country’s retirees.

Natalya Sokolova, the labor chief in the southern Volga region of Saratov, was filmed Wednesday arguing with a local lawmaker that $53 per month is sufficient “for minimal physiological needs.” Her debate with the outspoken deputy came months after the nationwide minimum wage was raised to the minimum subsistence level of almost $200 on the eve of President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration.