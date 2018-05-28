News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
May 28 2018 - 13:05

Russian Official Calls to Ban Instagram Over 'Leningrad Terror Attack'

Alexander Bastrykin / Pixabay / MT

The head of Russia’s investigative committee has named Instagram as yet another social network that should be banned for allegedly giving a platform to terrorists to commit attacks.

Russia is in the middle of a campaign to block the Telegram messaging app for what security officials maintain is its refusal to hand over terror suspects’ private communications. Russia’s Federal Security Services (FSB) claim that terrorists used the messaging app to carry out a deadly suicide bombing in St. Petersburg last year.

