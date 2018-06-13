News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 13 2018 - 13:06

Russian Official Who Alleged Death Threats Over Garbage Dump Arrested

The Administration of Serpuhov Region

A regional official in Moscow who alleged death threats over a dispute against a toxic landfill in his district has reportedly been arrested.

Alexander Shestun leads the Serpukhov district south of Moscow, one of nine regional towns and cities whose residents took to the streets in April to protest against garbage dumps they argue are adversely impacting their health. In a video appeal directed to President Vladimir Putin, Shestun said the Federal Security Service (FSB), along with a Kremlin official, threatened to kill him for opposing the landfill, and that his office was then raided.

Read More
Russian Politician Appeals to Putin Over Alleged Death Threats Amid Garbage Protests

“Security services carried out searches in Shestun’s office. He’s been detained,” an unnamed source told the Interfax news agency.

The district head is accused of abusing his authority in an illicit property transfer deal, the Moscow region’s 360 television station reported, citing an anonymous source close to the investigation.

Shestun’s spokesperson speculated that the security searches may have been looking for an audiotape related to Shestun’s accusation of death threats, or to intimidate him out of running for re-election this fall, Interfax reported.

Shestun has headed Serpukhov district since 2003.

Suspected agents were spotted installing surveillance equipment on the roof of Shestun’s home last month, according to the MBKh Media news website.

“They took half an hour to dismantle the equipment and left,” a local housing representative, who confronted the agents, told MBKh Media.

Deaths and Protests, Still the Kremlin Will Not Budge (Op-ed)
Opinion
May 22 2018
Deaths and Protests, Still the Kremlin Will Not Budge (Op-ed)
Russian Businessman Accuses Lawmaker of Receiving $6M Penthouse Bribe
News
June 08 2018
Russian Businessman Accuses Lawmaker of Receiving $6M Penthouse Bribe

Latest news

Press Freedom Group Gives Russia ‘Red Card’
News
June 13 2018
Press Freedom Group Gives Russia ‘Red Card’
Russian Fan Leader Banned From World Cup
News
June 13 2018
Russian Fan Leader Banned From World Cup
U.S. Counterspy Warns World Cup Travelers' Devices Could Be Hacked
News
June 13 2018
U.S. Counterspy Warns World Cup Travelers' Devices Could Be Hacked

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox