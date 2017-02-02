Russia
Meanwhile…
Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden
Meanwhile…
Russian Lawmakers Propose Punishing Parents for Failing to Cultivate ‘Spiritual Values’
Meanwhile…
iPhone 7 Stands Up to Siberian Ice, Making Hearty Russian Men Squeal With Delight
Meanwhile…
Russia Now Arresting People for ‘Spy Dog Collars’
Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

Feb 2, 2017 — 20:28
Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

Feb 2, 2017 — 20:28
Pixabay

Russia is on the verge of decriminalizing several forms of domestic violence, despite the country’s enormously high rate of abuse against women. As federal lawmakers in Moscow march ahead with this controversial initiative, one of Russia’s most read newspapers, Komsomolskaya Pravda, published an article this Wednesday, citing research that supposedly suggests women with abusive partners stand a better chance of giving birth to sons — a “valuable advantage,” the newspaper claimed.

“For years, women who have been smacked around by their husbands have found solace in the rather hypocritical proverb, ‘If he beats you, it means he loves you!’” columnist Yaroslav Korobatov argued in Komsomolkaya Pravda. “However, a new scientific study is giving women with irascible husbands new grounds to be proud of their bruises, insofar as women who are beaten, biologists confirm, have a valuable advantage: they’re more likely to give birth to boys!”

The article refers to research by the controversial evolutionary psychologist Satoshi Kanazawa, who’s been denounced by many in the field as a “bad scientist” and a “racist.” He is known for arguing that African countries suffer chronic poverty because of “low IQs,” and for claiming that black women are “objectively less attractive” than the women of other races.

In 2005, Kanazawa published an article claiming that “violent men have more sons,” and three years later he followed it up with a blog post for Psychology Today, arguing that “women may have been selected [evolutionarily] to tolerate a certain level of nonlethal violence in their mates,” in order to increase the odds of bearing sons.

In his piece for Komsomolskaya Pravda, Korobatov also cites the so-called “returning soldier phenomenon,” suggesting that men returning from combat in World War II ended up fathering more sons because they were “sex starved” and therefore pumped full of hormones when they had intercourse with their wives, once back home.

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

5 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia's influence in today's Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

It Started With a Call

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald ...

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
