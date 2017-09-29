Russian News Site Lenta's Offices Vandalized

The news website Lenta.ru’s office in southern Moscow was attacked early Friday, the outlet said in an online report.

Lenta.ru was widely considered to be one of just a handful of independent Russian news outlets before its longtime chief, Galina Timchenko, was replaced by a Kremlin-friendly editor in 2014.

The outlet said office windows were smashed and its walls covered in Nazi symbols. One photograph published showed “You lie, Lenta” scrawled across one of the walls.