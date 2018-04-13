Russian Navy Helicopter Crashes in Baltic Sea, Killing 2 Pilots

A Russian military helicopter with two pilots on board crashed in the Baltic Sea late on Thursday.

The Ka-29 assault transport aircraft crashed during night-time test flights in Russia’s westernmost exclave of Kaliningrad, the Russian Navy’s Baltic Fleet said Friday.

“The crew of the helicopter manufacturer’s two test pilots have died,” the Baltic Fleet said in a statement cited by the state-run TASS news agency.

It added that the flight took place in “simple weather conditions.”

This appears to be at least the third Russian helicopter crash since the start of the year.

On Wednesday, six people were killed when a transport helicopter crashed during a training mission in the Khabarovsk region, leading to a day of mourning to be declared in the region on Thursday.