Russian National Detained in Germany Over Suspected Bomb Plot

German prosecutors said Wednesday that Magomed-Ali, 31, was apprehended in Berlin in connection with a 2017 election-day terror plot in France. He was alleged to have stored a “substantial” amount of explosives in October 2016, which the German authorities are trying to locate by carrying out the arrest.

A suspected Islamist from Russia’s volatile Chechen region has been detained in Germany on suspicion of plotting an attack using an explosive device.

“The suspect is under strong suspicion of having planned a serious act of violence against the state and a criminal explosion," the prosecutor was quoted as saying by the The Local English-language online publication on Wednesday.

It cited the prosecutor’s spokesperson as saying that no explosives had been found during searches of Magomed-Ali’s apartment in Berlin.

According to Germany’s Deutsche Welle broadcaster, Magomed-Ali was known to police but was not thought to pose an immediate threat.

Prosecutors said Magomed-Ali remained in country while his accomplice fled to France following a “preventive” police operation in November 2016. The accomplice, Clément, was arrested in April 2017.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to be placed in pre-trial detention, prosecutors said.