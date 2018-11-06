Russian Multi-Millionaire Escapes Assassination Attempt, Media Report

An unknown assailant tried to assassinate one of Russia’s wealthiest businessmen over the weekend, Russian media reported on Tuesday, citing a police source.

Forbes Russia ranks Oleg Burlakov, 69, the country’s 158th wealthiest businessman with a net worth of $650 million.

Burlakov reportedly told police that a gunman fired at his vehicle on Saturday, an anonymous Moscow police source told the RBC business website Tuesday.

“The unknown [gunman] ran up and called him out when Burlakov was in his Cadillac Escalade that day,” the outlet cited the source as saying. “When the businessman lowered his window, the man fired several shots in the vehicle’s direction.”

There were no casualties in the shooting, the source said.

A law enforcement inspection is reportedly underway to determine whether to press charges.

An unnamed source told Interfax the shooting took place in southwestern Moscow. Burlakov sought treatment at a private clinic, the news agency cited the source as saying.