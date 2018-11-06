News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 06 2018 - 14:11

Russian Multi-Millionaire Escapes Assassination Attempt, Media Report

Roman Pimenov / Interpress / TASS

An unknown assailant tried to assassinate one of Russia’s wealthiest businessmen over the weekend, Russian media reported on Tuesday, citing a police source.

Forbes Russia ranks Oleg Burlakov, 69, the country’s 158th wealthiest businessman with a net worth of $650 million.

Burlakov reportedly told police that a gunman fired at his vehicle on Saturday, an anonymous Moscow police source told the RBC business website Tuesday.

“The unknown [gunman] ran up and called him out when Burlakov was in his Cadillac Escalade that day,” the outlet cited the source as saying. “When the businessman lowered his window, the man fired several shots in the vehicle’s direction.”

There were no casualties in the shooting, the source said.

A law enforcement inspection is reportedly underway to determine whether to press charges.

An unnamed source told Interfax the shooting took place in southwestern Moscow. Burlakov sought treatment at a private clinic, the news agency cited the source as saying.

Latest news

U.S. Opens Door to New Russia Sanctions After Skripal Attack
News
Nov. 07 2018
U.S. Opens Door to New Russia Sanctions After Skripal Attack
Angry Beavers Retaliate Against River Rehabilitation near Moscow
Meanwhile…
Nov. 06 2018
Angry Beavers Retaliate Against River Rehabilitation near Moscow
U.S. Sanctions Against Iran Are Not Legitimate, Lavrov Says
News
Nov. 06 2018
U.S. Sanctions Against Iran Are Not Legitimate, Lavrov Says

Most read

News

Russia’s Scariest, and Sexiest, Halloween Costumes of 2018: in Photos

News

Data Leak Affects Thousands of Wealthy Moscow Residents

News

Celebrating Centenary of GRU, Putin Praises Its 'Unique Abilities'

News

Kremlin Says Putin, Trump to Meet at G20 in Argentina

News

Russia Sends New Frigate With Cruise Missiles to Mediterranean

Sign up for our weekly newsletter