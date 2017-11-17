News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Kremlin Backs Media Opt-Out From Broadcasting Winter Games If Olympians Are Barred
2 hours ago The IOC Will Announce If Russia is Banned From Winter Games in Early December
3 hours ago Loss-Making Energy Giant Gazprom Shells Out on Kremlin Charity Projects
News
Kremlin Backs Media Opt-Out From Broadcasting Winter Games If Olympians Are Barred
News
The IOC Will Announce If Russia is Banned From Winter Games in Early December
News
Latest U.S.-Russia Effort on Syria Remains Flawed
News
Loss-Making Energy Giant Gazprom Shells Out on Kremlin Charity Projects
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Ministry Urges Heavy Prison Sentences For Importing Western Produce

Nov 17, 2017 — 08:53
— Update: 15:46

Russian Ministry Urges Heavy Prison Sentences For Importing Western Produce

Nov 17, 2017 — 08:53
— Update: 15:46
Pixabay

Russia's Finance Ministry has proposed a law to make importing sanctioned products a criminal offense punishable by up to 12 years behind bars.

Russia imposed sanctions on products from the U.S., EU and other Western countries in 2014 in response to their sanctions over Moscow’s role in Ukraine. Sanctioned goods, however, continue to appear in the Russian market.

The proposed law would only apply to corporations and sole proprietors, not to individuals.

The illegal import of goods would be punishable by a prison term of 3 to 7 years with a fine of up to a million rubles ($17,000). Prison terms for organized groups importing Western produce would be as high as 7 to 12 years.

Currently, fines for illegal imports range from 2,500 rubles ($42) for individuals to 20,000 ($335) for officials and 300,000 ($5,030) for corporations.

In February of this year, a draft law proposing fines for storage and transport of such goods failed to pass in parliament, The Bell reports.

A source told The Bell that to get a truckload of illegal apples through Russian customs costs around $2,500 in bribes.

That figure — and the cost of imported food — will only go up if prison terms are imposed for such smuggling, the source said.

Related
Business
The Oligarchs Are Next: Russian Businessmen Prepare for U.S. Sanctions
News
Sanctions Spat Sends Russians Abroad for U.S. Visas
News
U.S. Commerce Secretary, Russian Shipping Company Deny Links After Paradise Leaks
News
Russian Agriculture Minister Unveils 5-Year Cheese Plan
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+