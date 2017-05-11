Russian Ministry Splashes Out on $30M Superjet

Russia's Internal Affairs Ministry is splashing out on a $30 million dollar super jet complete with VIP lounge for the department's top officials.

The Ministry, which oversees Russia's police force, launched a tender for a luxurious Tu-204-300 passenger jet complete with an elite suite equipped with wardrobes, two lounges and an office.

There will also be 9 VIP seats, showers, and a conference table onboard.

