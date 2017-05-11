Russia
Russian Ministry Splashes Out on $30M Superjet

May 11, 2017 — 11:55
— Update: 12:21

Russian Ministry Splashes Out on $30M Superjet

May 11, 2017 — 11:55
— Update: 12:21
Anton Belitsky / TASS

Russia's Internal Affairs Ministry is splashing out on a $30 million dollar super jet complete with VIP lounge for the department's top officials.

The Ministry, which oversees Russia's police force, launched a tender for a luxurious Tu-204-300 passenger jet complete with an elite suite equipped with wardrobes, two lounges and an office.

There will also be 9 VIP seats, showers, and a conference table onboard.

Marina Lystseva / TASS

The airplane, which can carry 55 passengers, will be used to transport bureaucrats across Russia and abroad.

The successful supplier will be announced on June 13, with delivery scheduled for December 2018.

The Internal Affairs Ministry is yet to comment on the purchase.

Concert

Unknown Masterpieces

Thu. May. 11 Thu. May. 11
Tretyakov Gallery Krymsky Val
06:00 p.m.

Messiaen: The Blackbird for flute and piano. Syumak: Cl.air for clarinet solo. Shchedrin: Three Shepherds for flute, oboe and clarinet. Vustin: The Fairytale for oboe solo. Faradzh Karaev: Monsieur Bee Line - Eccentric. Performed by soloists of the New Music Studio Ensemble. Read more

Read more

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet
