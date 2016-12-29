Russia
42 minutes ago Vanity Fair Says It's ‘No Accident’ Putin and Lenin Share the Same Patronymic, Even Though They Don't
2 hours ago Putin Bans Officials From Owning Foreign Assets Via Third Parties
3 hours ago Russian Court Sentences Members of Islamic State
Russia Cites Technical Fault in Tu-154 Plane Crash

Dec 29, 2016 — 13:12
— Update: 14:09

Russia Cites Technical Fault in Tu-154 Plane Crash

Dec 29, 2016 — 13:12
— Update: 14:09
A crane carries a fragment of a Tu-154 plane engine lifted by divers on a ship just outside Sochi, Russia. Rossiya One TV Channel photo via AP

Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov said a technical fault most likely caused the crash of a Ministry of Defense Tu-154 airliner that killed all 92 people on board.

"Obviously the equipment was working abnormally," Sokolov said in an interview with the Prime news agency.

"The reason for this will be established by experts who have set up a special technical commission," he added.

According to the Ministry of Defense's data, there was no technical error on the aircraft. However, they do not exclude the possibility of a mechanical failure leading to the crash. According to the Ministry of Defense, the pilot of the plane announced an emergency situation prior to the crash.

Transport Minister Sokolov also confirmed on Thursday that the main phase of the search operation at the crash site has been completed. Search operations continue, but an examination to determine the cause of the crash can now be carried out based on the quantity of material found.

Preliminary examinations will start in January 2017. The Ministry of Health also reported that the identification of the crash victims may take up to four weeks. Deciphering the plane's black boxes will take at least ten days, according to the Ministry of Defense. 

Russia Suspends All Tu-154 Flights Pending Crash Investigation

In a Spin: Kremlin Wrestles With Russia's Revolutionary History

2 hours ago

On the eve of the 1917 revolution's centennial, fact gives way to myth as the Kremlin extols national unity over historical truth.

Fathers and Sons: How Trump Split America’s Russian Immigrant Families

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

Print edition — 7 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

Russia Mourns Victims of Military Plane Crash

9 hours ago

Dining Out in Moscow: The Best of 2016

Whatever 2016 brought to Russia and the world, the year delivered at least one terrific benefit: a slew of great cafes, coffee shops, and restaurants in Moscow.

New issue — 7 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
In Search of Aleppo's Heroes (Op-ed)

Muchnik's Picks: Kasta, Noize MC and More Music in Moscow on the New Year's Weekend

Ringing Out the Year in Russian Culture

Muchnik's Picks: Kasta, Noize MC and More Music in Moscow on the New Year's Weekend

Exhibition

Wassily Kandinsky’s Bagatelles

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Feb. 12

Rare exhibit of Kandinsky’s paintings on glass, watercolors and drawings from 1915 to the 1920s. Read more

Read more

