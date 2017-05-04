Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day
5 hours ago
Victory Day can be hard for a foreigner, especially when it comes to discussion matters of World War II history with Russians. This year, we've got you covered with a practical guide to navigating these ...
22 hours ago
The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year
Sergei Zemlyansky’s movement version of Gogol’s comedy about a traveling innocent who wreaks havoc in a provincial town when he is mistaken for a government official. Read more
Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis
An exercise in the so-called “most general language” by Romeo Castellucci. Joint production of Societas Raffaello Sanzio (Italy), Kunstenfestivaldesarts (Belgium) and the Stanislavsky Electrotheater. Read more