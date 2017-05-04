Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

The Russian Ministry of Sport wants to simplify official legislation on the import of champagne into the country in time for next year's FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Russia. A proposal to amend the law on imports has already been drafted.



The ministry says the legislation needs to be simplified since FIFA will have to import champagne from foreign sponsors for the championship's events. Russian-made sparkling wine will not be an acceptable substitute, according to ministry.

The champagne will likely be freed from formal registration, licensing and excise taxes, the Republic news site reported.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in 11 cities across Russia in July 2018.

