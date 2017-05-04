Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
7 hours ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
8 hours ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
9 hours ago Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'
Russia
Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis
Russia
A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day
Russia
Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
Russia
Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
7 hours ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
8 hours ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
9 hours ago Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

May 4, 2017 — 16:56
— Update: May. 04 2017 — 13:56

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

May 4, 2017 — 16:56
— Update: May. 04 2017 — 13:56
Pavel Golovkin / AP

The Russian Ministry of Sport wants to simplify official legislation on the import of champagne into the country in time for next year's FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Russia. A proposal to amend the law on imports has already been drafted. 

The ministry says the legislation needs to be simplified since FIFA will have to import champagne from foreign sponsors for the championship's events. Russian-made sparkling wine will not be an acceptable substitute, according to ministry.

The champagne will likely be freed from formal registration, licensing and excise taxes, the Republic news site reported. 

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in 11 cities across Russia in July 2018.

Related
Russia
Putin Signs New Hooligan Laws Ahead of 2018 World Cup
Russia
Russia Develops 'Improved Replacement' for Banned Drug Meldonium
Moscow
Moscow Announces Victory Day Alcohol Crackdown
Russia
Russia Unveils New Bill to Transform Crimea Into Tax Haven

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

5 hours ago

Victory Day can be hard for a foreigner, especially when it comes to discussion matters of World War II history with Russians. This year, we've got you covered with a practical guide to navigating these ...

7 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

8 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

9 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

10 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

22 hours ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

7 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

8 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

9 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

7 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

8 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

9 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

31 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

31 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

31 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

Theater

The Inspector General

Fri. May. 05 Sun. Jun. 04
Yermolova Theater
06:00 p.m.

Sergei Zemlyansky’s movement version of Gogol’s comedy about a traveling innocent who wreaks havoc in a provincial town when he is mistaken for a government official. Read more

Read more

7 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

8 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

9 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

11 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
11 hours ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Print edition — yesterday

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

9 hours ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

9 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

9 hours ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

9 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

9 hours ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

9 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

3 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

10 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

22 hours ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day, 4 hours ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

11 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

see more

11 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

1 day ago

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become ...

11 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

New issue — yesterday

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
1 day ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
1 day ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

1 day ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

1 day ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

1 day ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

1 day ago

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

1 day ago

Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'

1 day ago

Shootout Erupts in Ingushetia After Man Compliments Own Wife Online

Fri. May. 05

More events
DoBro: A Spoken Opera Theater
Future Shorts: Spring 2017 Cinema
The Promise Cinema
The Girl and the Revolutionary Theater
Dreamers Dance
Film Stills Exhibition

1 day ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

1 day ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

1 day ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

1 day ago

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

1 day ago

Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'

1 day ago

Shootout Erupts in Ingushetia After Man Compliments Own Wife Online

10 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

22 hours ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become ...

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

1 day ago
Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come ...

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, ...
From our partners
A multimedia light show on Mokhovaya Street 13 about the Victory Day on 7-9 May #оПобеде
Ukrainian Beats Steal a March on Moscow
Russia's Ancestral Architecture
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov

Theater

Human Use of Human Beings

Thu. May. 25 Thu. May. 25
Stanislavsky Electrotheater
07:00 p.m.

An exercise in the so-called “most general language” by Romeo Castellucci. Joint production of Societas Raffaello Sanzio (Italy), Kunstenfestivaldesarts (Belgium) and the Stanislavsky Electrotheater. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come from?

2 days ago

2 days ago

Who Is Terrorizing Russia's Opposition and Why Is No One Being Held Responsible?

The harassment of opposition figures has taken a violent turn. The Kremlin insists it isn’t behind ...

Most Read

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

Leveldva: Brave New World

Just Between Us, the Russian Way
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+