Russia's Lavrov Calls on North Korea and U.S. to Let 'Common Sense' Prevail

Aug 11, 2017 — 17:01
— Update: 17:01

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday estimated the risk of a military conflict between North Korea and the U.S. as being “very high.”

Speaking at the Klyazma forum for students, Lavrov described the rhetoric in Washington and Pyongang as “over the top,"  the state-run TASS news agency reports.

"I think the risks [of a military conflict] are very high," he was cited as saying. "Especially considering the current rhetoric: direct threats of force are being voiced."  

He added he hoped “common sense will prevail," and said Russia would not accept a nuclear North Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that “military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded,” warning the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to “find another path.”

