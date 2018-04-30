News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
April 30 2018 - 12:04

Russian Miner Trapped in Coal Mine Collapse

Donat Sorokin / TASS

One miner has been reportedly trapped under debris following a coal mine collapse in the Siberian republic of Tuva.

Sholban Kara-ool, head of the region, has said that 79 people were rescued after a rock fall at the Mezhegei coal field early Monday.

“Unfortunately, the fate of one of them, the head of a second section, is not yet known,” Kara-ool said in a statement on the republic of Tuva’s website. The accident took place 140 meters underground, he added.

Russian steel producer Evraz, part-owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich, licenses the Mezhegei coal field.

