News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 02 2018 - 09:05
By Reuters

Russian Military’s Tighter Purse-strings to Impact Operations – Think Tank

Russian military spending fell by a fifth last year, its first decline in nearly two decades, with tighter purse-strings likely to affect Moscow's military activity ahead, a report by defense think tank SIPRI showed on Wednesday.

Russia has flexed its military muscles during the last few years with its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and deep involvement in the Syrian conflict serving as examples of its more belligerent stance.

But while global military spending rose one percent to $1,739 billion last year, Russia's fell 20 percent in real terms to $66.3 billion, the report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) showed.

It was the first fall since 1998, a year of a major crisis when Russia's economy collapsed and it defaulted on domestic debt. The following year Vladimir Putin took power as prime minister and, on New Year's Eve, president.

Based on the government's spending plan until 2020, defense costs are expected to stay flat from 2017 or possibly even fall somewhat adjusted for inflation, said Siemon Wezeman, senior researcher in the SIPRI Arms and Military Expenditure Program.

“Very clearly that has a direct impact on procurement and on operations. Those are the quickest things to cut,” Wezeman told Reuters.

Russia dropped to fourth place in the ranking of the world's biggest military spenders, overtaken by Saudi Arabia.


Read More
Starving Wolf No Longer: Can Russia Sustain Its Military? (Op-ed)

“Russia definitely has a very clear feeling it has to show that it is still a major power, and you show that by undertaking operations in for example Syria, by showing up on the Atlantic Ocean with your navy,” Wezeman said.

“But I am sure that there will be serious cost cuts to those.”

Russia's finances are still fragile following a two-year economic downturn brought on by Western sanctions and a collapse in global oil prices. Higher crude prices helped the economy return to growth of 1.5 percent last year, short of a government target of 2 percent.

The export-dependent economy has now got accustomed to lower commodity prices than before 2014, and the budget is likely to post a small deficit or even a surplus in 2018.

President Vladimir Putin has also called for higher living standards and higher spending on social infrastructure, such as healthcare and education. Some government officials have called for lower military spending to free up funds for such initiatives.

The Kremlin said in March Russia would cut its defense budget to less than 3 percent of gross domestic product within the next five years.

The United States remains the world's biggest military spender by far, accounting for 35 percent of global expenditures, more than the next seven highest-spending countries combined. Its defense budget was unchanged in 2016 and 2017 but a significant rise is expected this year.

China's spending as a share of world military expenditure rose to 13 percent last year from 5.8 percent in 2008.

Putin Signs New Decree for Military Rearmament, Kremlin Confirms
News
Feb. 26 2018
Putin Signs New Decree for Military Rearmament, Kremlin Confirms
Russian Military Plans To Train Orthodox Priests To Operate Combat Vehicles
Meanwhile…
Feb. 02 2018
Russian Military Plans To Train Orthodox Priests To Operate Combat Vehicles
Russia Creates Military Development Office to Skirt U.S. Sanctions
News
Jan. 08 2018
Russia Creates Military Development Office to Skirt U.S. Sanctions

Latest news

Armenia Protest Leader, Blocked From PM Post, Urges General Strike
News
May 02 2018
Armenia Protest Leader, Blocked From PM Post, Urges General Strike
Abramovich Donates $500M to Jewish Causes Over 2 Decades
News
May 01 2018
Abramovich Donates $500M to Jewish Causes Over 2 Decades
Activists With Disabilities Arrested at Moscow May Day Parade
News
May 01 2018
Activists With Disabilities Arrested at Moscow May Day Parade
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox