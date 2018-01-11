News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
35 minutes ago Manafort Sued by Russian Billionaire Deripaska Over TV Deal
1 hour ago Russian Student on Trial for Ice Cream Cart Terror Plot
17 hours ago U.S. Dedicates Square to Boris Nemtsov in Washington
News
Manafort Sued by Russian Billionaire Deripaska Over TV Deal
News
U.S. Dedicates Square to Boris Nemtsov in Washington
News
Russian Officials Allowed to Hide Cryptocurrencies from Declarations
News
Young Russians Could Win iPhone Prizes for Voting
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Student on Trial for Ice Cream Cart Terror Plot

Jan 11, 2018 — 09:46
— Update: 09:45

Russian Student on Trial for Ice Cream Cart Terror Plot

Jan 11, 2018 — 09:46
— Update: 09:45
Andrei Lyubimov / Moskva News Agency

A student from a military academy in St. Petersburg is facing up to 30 years in prison for allegedly planning a terror attack in the city with the use of an ice cream cart. 

Vadim Osipov, 19, was detained in April last year after a teacher discovered notes detailing his alleged plan to seize the academy’s weapons room and barracks. 

At a military court in St. Petersburg, FSB Major Sergei Krut testified that Osipov had plotted "to commit a terrorist attack at a public square, by placing an explosive under an ice cream cart,” the RosBalt news agency reported on Wednesday. 

"He was also planning to hide another bomb under his clothes before walking into a large crowd," added Krut.

Osipov pleaded not guilty, saying that the FSB was just looking for suspects after the metro attack in St. Petersburg last April.

Read more: After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

"Here I caught their eye, especially because I'm an orphan and no one can stand up for me," said Osipov, expressing regret that he had let down his academy and asking for his life not to be ruined, Rosbalt reported

He faces 15-20 years in prison for preparing a terrorist attack, and 5-10 years for enabling terrorist activity, the independent online news site Mediazone reported.

Related
News
New Year’s Terror Plot Foiled in Moscow, Russia’s FSB Says
News
‘Telephone Terrorism’ Cyber Attack Originated in Syria, Russia Says
News
Russian Mercenaries Offered Cut of Profits from Oil Fields in Syria
News
Telegram Fined For Refusing to Give FSB Access to Terrorists' Conversations
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+