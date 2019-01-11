News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 11 2019 - 14:01

Russian Military Seeks Permission to Shoot Down Passenger Planes

Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

The Russian Defense Ministry has drafted new rules that would grant the military permission to shoot down hijacked passenger jets.

Current legislation contains conflicting clauses both allowing the military to fire at civilian aircraft hijacked by terrorists and banning shooting down planes that violate the Russian border if passengers are on board.

If the Defense Ministry’s rules are approved, the Russian military would be able to shoot down passenger jets that “refuse to obey commands to land,” according to the ministry’s draft regulations that were submitted for public debate.

“Sadly, people on the plane will die, but this will prevent a more terrible catastrophe,” Russia’s pro-Kremlin Izvestia daily quoted Senator Frants Klintsevich as saying Friday.

Read More
MH17: In Search of Justice (Op-ed)

Klintsevich added that the new regulations are a needed measure practiced in “many other countries.”

Russian aircraft on duty will warn the target via either “visual signals” or “warning shots” before engaging it, the draft rules state.

According to the submitted document, an order to take down non-responsive planes will apply if “there is a real risk of people’s death or an environmental accident, including the direct threat of an air attack on critical infrastructure.”

Hijacked planes are allowed to be attacked if there are no hostages on board, the draft rules say. Intruding warplanes and drones that ignore signals to leave Russian airspace will likewise be shot down.

“The new document should eliminate [legal] contradictions,” Izvestia cited military expert Vladislav Shurygin as saying.

The regulations are expected to enter into force next month, according to the draft document.

Russia Considers Deploying Military Aircraft in Venezuela Long Term, Media Reports
News
Dec. 12 2018
Russia Considers Deploying Military Aircraft in Venezuela Long Term, Media Reports
Russia Tells U.S. Their Bombers to Leave Venezuela on Friday
News
Dec. 13 2018
Russia Tells U.S. Their Bombers to Leave Venezuela on Friday
New Russian Warplanes and Missiles Beat Expectations in Syria, Official Says
News
Dec. 17 2018
New Russian Warplanes and Missiles Beat Expectations in Syria, Official Says


Latest news

Reports Surface of Fresh Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya
News
Jan. 11 2019
Reports Surface of Fresh Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya
Russian Investigators Blame Murders of 3 Journalists in CAR on Their Employer
News
Jan. 11 2019
Russian Investigators Blame Murders of 3 Journalists in CAR on Their Employer
Moscow Duma Chairman Defends Automated System That Overshot Vote Tally
Meanwhile…
Jan. 11 2019
Moscow Duma Chairman Defends Automated System That Overshot Vote Tally

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Patriarch Warns ‘Antichrist’ Will Control Humans Through Gadgets

News

2 Russians Killed in U.S.-Led Airstrikes in Syria, Official Says

News

Russia Confirms ‘Meteor Shower’ Was Actually a Missile Defense Satellite

Opinion

Paul Whelan’s Arrest in Russia Brings Civilians Back Into the Crosshairs (Op-ed)

Opinion

Putin's Retirement Plan Depends on Belarus (Op-ed)

Sign up for our weekly newsletter