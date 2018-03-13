Russia's Military Says It Will Respond If U.S. Strikes Syria

The Russian military will respond to a U.S. strike on Syria, targeting any missiles and launchers involved in such an attack, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

RIA cited Valery Gerasimov, head of the General Staff, as saying that Moscow would retaliate if the lives of Russian servicemen in Syria were threatened.



"In the case that the lives of our servicemen are under threat, the Russian military will undertake retaliatory measures against both the missiles and missile launchers," Gerasimov was cited as saying.

