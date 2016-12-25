Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Military Plane Crashes in Black Sea en Route to Syria, Dozens Dead
1 day ago Russia Deploys Military Police Battalion to Aleppo
1 day ago Former Mayor of Moscow Hospitalized
Opinion
Me, My Year and My Beloved Moscow (Op-ed)
Russia
A Perfect Trap, And A President Re-Invented
Opinion
Russia Enters a Time of Transition, by Stealth
Russia
Former Mayor of Moscow Hospitalized
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Military Plane Crashes in Black Sea en Route to Syria, Dozens Dead
1 day ago Russia Deploys Military Police Battalion to Aleppo
1 day ago Former Mayor of Moscow Hospitalized

Russian Military Plane Crashes in Black Sea en Route to Syria, Dozens Dead

Dec 25, 2016 — 10:00
— Update: 11:22

Russian Military Plane Crashes in Black Sea en Route to Syria, Dozens Dead

Dec 25, 2016 — 10:00
— Update: 11:22
Pixabay

A Tu-154 passenger aircraft belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry has crashed in the Black Sea near Sochi, a source in the ministry confirmed to the Interfax news agency.

All 92 people on board, including 8 crew, are presumed dead. The plane, en route to Syria, was carrying military personnel, journalists and musicians due to perform at a New Year’s concert for servicemen at the Hmeymim miltary base. 

Among the passengers confirmed to be on the plane was the prominent philanthropist and charity worker Elizaveta Glinka, also known as Doctor Liza. 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, also known as the Red Army Choir, were on board.  

No explanation for the incident has so far emerged. The weather conditions around the crash site were reportedly favorable, and no technical faults were revealed during the pre-flight check. One of Interfax’s sources suggested that the crash could be caused by a bird sucked into the plane’s engine.

Russian emergency services are currently recovering bodies and debris from the crash site near Sochi.

This news brief will be updated as new details emerge.

Russian Military Plane Crashes in Black Sea en Route to Syria, Dozens Dead

1 hour ago

A Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 jet has crashed in the Black Sea near Sochi. There were 92 people on board, including several high-profile passengers and TV camera crews.

1 day ago

Russia Deploys Military Police Battalion to Aleppo

1 day ago

Former Mayor of Moscow Hospitalized

1 day ago

Suspected Surrogate Alcohol Supplier Arrested in Irkutsk

1 day ago

Ex-Sport Minister Suggests Insuring International Competitions in Russia

1 day ago

Poll Finds Most Russians Optimistic About 2017

2 days ago

Foreign Citizen Found Beaten to Death in Moscow Shopping Center

1 day ago

Russia Deploys Military Police Battalion to Aleppo

1 day ago

Former Mayor of Moscow Hospitalized

1 day ago

Suspected Surrogate Alcohol Supplier Arrested in Irkutsk

1 day ago

Russia Deploys Military Police Battalion to Aleppo

1 day ago

Former Mayor of Moscow Hospitalized

1 day ago

Suspected Surrogate Alcohol Supplier Arrested in Irkutsk

1 day ago

1 day ago

Pandemonium for Putin

This year, as in years past, many people brought homemade signs, hoping a vivid or well worded banner might win them the chance to open ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Pandemonium for Putin

This year, as in years past, many people brought homemade signs, hoping a vivid or well worded banner might win them the chance to open ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Pandemonium for Putin

This year, as in years past, many people brought homemade signs, hoping a vivid or well worded banner might win them the chance to open ...

Exhibition

Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance

Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
to Feb. 05

Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

Russia Deploys Military Police Battalion to Aleppo

1 day ago

Former Mayor of Moscow Hospitalized

1 day ago

Suspected Surrogate Alcohol Supplier Arrested in Irkutsk

1 day ago
By Yuri Luzhkov
Yuri Luzhkov
By Yuri Luzhkov

Me, My Year and My Beloved Moscow (Op-ed)

By Yuri Luzhkov
By Yuri Luzhkov
1 day ago

Before being hospitalized with a serious condition, former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov wrote an exclusive end-of-year op-ed for the Moscow Times. We publish it today and wish him a very swift recovery.

Print edition — 3 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

15 Space Images From Russian Cosmonauts' Instagram

1 day, 20 hours ago
Space has long captured the Russian imagination: from the epic technological showcase of the Cold War's space race, through to contemporary advances on the International ...

1 day, 22 hours ago

Ex-Sport Minister Suggests Insuring International Competitions in Russia

1 day, 23 hours ago

Poll Finds Most Russians Optimistic About 2017

2 days ago

Foreign Citizen Found Beaten to Death in Moscow Shopping Center

1 day ago

A Perfect Trap, And A President Re-Invented

1 day ago

Over the course of his presidency, Vladimir Putin has been constantly redefining himself: from Yeltsin's successor through postmodernist "managed democracy" on to open authoritarianism marked by large-scale purges within his circle.

1 day ago

A Perfect Trap, And A President Re-Invented

1 day ago

Over the course of his presidency, Vladimir Putin has been constantly redefining himself: from Yeltsin's successor through postmodernist "managed democracy" on to open authoritarianism marked by large-scale purges within his circle.

1 day ago

A Perfect Trap, And A President Re-Invented

1 day ago

Over the course of his presidency, Vladimir Putin has been constantly redefining himself: from Yeltsin's successor through postmodernist "managed democracy" on to open authoritarianism marked by large-scale purges within his circle.

1 day ago

In Name Alone: Russia's Fake Privatization

It was supposed to be a simple transaction: The government would sell shares in key state companies to private investors and fill state coffers. But there was nothing simple about it.

see more

1 day ago

In Name Alone: Russia's Fake Privatization

It was supposed to be a simple transaction: The government would sell shares in key state companies to private investors and fill state coffers. But there was nothing simple about ...

2 days ago

Live Blog: President Putin's 2016 End of Year Press Conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference kicked off at noon today. A record number of journalists – 1,437, both domestic and foreign ...

1 day ago

In Name Alone: Russia's Fake Privatization

It was supposed to be a simple transaction: The government would sell shares in key state companies to private investors and fill state coffers. But there was nothing simple about it.

New issue — 3 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
1 day ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

From Brekzit to Dopingovy Skandal: The Year in Words

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
1 day ago

Every year folks around the world choose the word of the year — that one word that encapsulates the spirit and meaning ...

2 days ago

Drunk Driver Flees Police by Driving Through Russian Airport Terminal, Blues-Bros-Style

2 days ago

Church Mediates Prisoner Exchange of Ukrainian Soldier for Russian Citizens

2 days ago

Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

2 days ago

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

2 days ago

Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties

2 days ago

Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

Sun. Dec. 25

More events
Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings Exhibition
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo Exhibition
Yin Xiuzhen. Slow Release Exhibition
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future Exhibition
Vertograds of Mikhail Shvartsman Exhibition
Don’t You Think It’s Time For Love? Exhibition

2 days ago

Drunk Driver Flees Police by Driving Through Russian Airport Terminal, Blues-Bros-Style

2 days ago

Church Mediates Prisoner Exchange of Ukrainian Soldier for Russian Citizens

2 days ago

Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

2 days ago

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

2 days ago

Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties

2 days ago

Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

1 day ago

Ex-Sport Minister Suggests Insuring International Competitions in Russia

1 day ago

Poll Finds Most Russians Optimistic About 2017

2 days ago

Foreign Citizen Found Beaten to Death in Moscow Shopping Center

Live Blog: President Putin's 2016 End of Year Press Conference

2 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference kicked off at noon today. A record number of journalists – 1,437, both domestic and foreign ...

Welcome to Winter, People. The Russians Have Been Waiting.

2 days ago
The winter solstice arrived officially this week for the planet’s ...

Live Blog: President Putin's 2016 End of Year Press Conference

2 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference kicked off at noon today. A record number of journalists – ...
From our partners
More Russians are entrusting private pension funds
Otkritie Bank are launching a service for foreign clients

Exhibition

Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo

Garage
to Feb. 05

Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Welcome to Winter, People. The Russians Have Been Waiting.

The winter solstice arrived officially this week for the planet’s northern hemisphere. For millions across Russia, ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Happy New Year Moscow Style

Moscow is a great place to ring in the New Year. Trees, sweets, treats, Ded Moroz ...

Most Read

Pandemonium for Putin

Me, My Year and My Beloved Moscow (Op-ed)

A Perfect Trap, And A President Re-Invented

In Name Alone: Russia's Fake Privatization
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+