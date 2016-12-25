Russian Military Plane Crashes in Black Sea en Route to Syria, Dozens Dead
1 hour ago
A Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 jet has crashed in the Black Sea near Sochi. There were 92 people on board, including several high-profile passengers and TV camera crews.
Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance
Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography. Read more
15 Space Images From Russian Cosmonauts' Instagram
Sun. Dec. 25More events
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo
Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more